Transcript for European nations imposing new restrictions to combat latest COVID-19 surge

Several European countries are also posing new restrictions to curb their own covad nineteen surged. The World Health Organization says Europe recorded more than one point three million new cases last week that's the highest seven day increase yet. He and panel joins me live now from London with the latest on this. In good morning what kinds of new restrictions are being put in place and where they happening. Yeah I mean pretty much restrictions in almost every single country certainly here in person that whales which is OC parts of the United Kingdom is gone into a full scale low down. As has island was saying restrictions in France and Spain in Germany. And many other countries across your resemblance trying to get a grip home. Is it the second wave is an extension of the first wave was sedated WHIO seems to think the Europa is now one of the key. Well rising infection rate but everybody had this question will closing just younger people who are being infected would it then spread to older people would you sear Royce. In deaths raised and we now starting see stories of icu units filling up. And the deaths rates rise six Russia for example just had its highest daily test rates throughout the entire pandemic over 300. Cases so I think with seeing the student peace across a number of errors and so there are increasing locked out. Pubs restaurants bars gyms etc. are being either close down completely for having that working as restricted here and brits and people being encouraged not a good C office but to try to work from home every one he's trying to fight to keep the economy bubbling along. Even a solo tempo while also trying to deal with a pandemic that just seems to but it certainly not be getting any better. Any and I and other protests overnight in Italy over some of these restrictions what happened there. Japanese and isn't the only country where we seem protests I think there is a general mood of rising. Anger putting it silly in particular we sold protests in Naples over the weekend and over the last 24 rows in the Latin. And also ensure rain in the north the country to swear it was at its worst mainly young people coming out to protest of that deposit closing. That's 6 PM to these are people. Complaining about the increase restrictions also the lack of compensation. Some suggestion organized crime is also involved in this program certainly seem. Any evidence to substantiate them but it wouldn't be entirely surprising we know that many people losing ass economically and of course that would inevitably. Include organized crime but it just shows that. It's it is a country was being held up in Europe that. Yes it was hit Bradley in the first wave but it really got a grip home the pandemic that people following the rules people doing the right thing and he didn't look is rather say Spain and France and here imprisoned and yet now what was seeing is a case numbers that rising increasing restrictions. The people who just fed up people warmed to go back to life as normal. The pandemic isn't letting us plan now it sure is an ABC's Ian panel in London forest and we appreciate it thank you.

