Evacuations urged near Guatemala's erupting Volcano of Fire

More
Authorities have asked 10 communities in Guatemala to evacuate.
0:28 | 11/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Evacuations urged near Guatemala's erupting Volcano of Fire
We're following breaking news from Central America authorities are evacuating. Some eight communities near a volcano in Guatemala. After warning about the potential for powerful eruption. The so called volcano of fire already erupted this year back in June killing at least 194. People and leaving them hundreds of others missing. Officials say the current eruption is not showing any sign of weakening. So evacuations are now underway we're gonna keep you posted on this throughout the morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59289040,"title":"Evacuations urged near Guatemala's erupting Volcano of Fire","duration":"0:28","description":"Authorities have asked 10 communities in Guatemala to evacuate.","url":"/International/video/evacuations-urged-guatemalas-erupting-volcano-fire-59289040","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.