Transcript for Evacuations urged near Guatemala's erupting Volcano of Fire

We're following breaking news from Central America authorities are evacuating. Some eight communities near a volcano in Guatemala. After warning about the potential for powerful eruption. The so called volcano of fire already erupted this year back in June killing at least 194. People and leaving them hundreds of others missing. Officials say the current eruption is not showing any sign of weakening. So evacuations are now underway we're gonna keep you posted on this throughout the morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.