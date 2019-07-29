Exhumed bones are not missing girl: Vatican

Emanuela Orlandi was 15 years old when she vanished while in Rome in 1983.
New developments now in a murder mystery at the Vatican officials have been searching underground graves at the Catholic holy city 4015 year old to disappear back in 1983 but a recent search. Came up would only bones that date back before the twentieth century. The fifteen year old daughter of a Vatican employee disappeared after a music lesson in Rome police had received a tip that the graves of 219 century insists. My contain the young woman spot.

