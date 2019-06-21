Transcript for FAA prohibits flights over Iran as tensions rise

Also breaking overnight the FAA has halted US commercial air traffic over Iran affecting flights over the Persian gulf and gulf of Oman because of safety concerns. The band is in effect until further notice. Earlier United Airlines suspended flights between new work and Mumbai India because they fly over that region. Stay with ABC news for the latest on the crisis in Iran we will bring you any new developments as soon as we get them on air and on line.

