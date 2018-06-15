Family of American student arrested in Vietnam speaks out More "He's very involved with politics of Southeast Asia because it's the field that he studies," Victoria Nguyen said. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Family of American student arrested in Vietnam speaks out This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Family of American student arrested in Vietnam speaks out

