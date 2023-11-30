Family member of Hamas hostage and survivor of Oct. 7 attack speaks out

Six more Israeli hostages are freed, and we hear from the family of one of them plus, spotlighting the George Santos House expulsion vote.

November 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live