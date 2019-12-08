Family rescues stranded sheep from cave

When a father and his sons heard an animal screeching at a beach in Ireland, they stepped in to help, carrying a trapped sheep from a cave to surrounding rocks before it walked up a hill to safety.
2:34 | 08/12/19

