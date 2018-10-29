Fans pay tribute to beloved soccer-club owner killed in helicopter crash

More
Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died along with four others when the helicopter crashed in a parking lot outside the club's stadium on Saturday, the soccer club said in a statement.
0:59 | 10/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fans pay tribute to beloved soccer-club owner killed in helicopter crash
I'm thinking he's to speak to use the space. No religion belief and went to and realities that advocates changing and the last earnings news sent us and Saudi ambulances on the street. Just habitat for peace in. Slow walking around a news and a dream news. Using you know Michael been admitted that he never happened. Great on its history is told. I'm going from one I've never met and helps dusty if they did have a news. He was such a wonderful man he did so much not just for a couple for the host city. Nothing posted she stayed in there right now. They made it this time they let's sitio and I pay you know this slope I'm just going to combat and bring some flowers and it's it's just. You can fairly Arenas around the cities it's just so we'll.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58827500,"title":"Fans pay tribute to beloved soccer-club owner killed in helicopter crash","duration":"0:59","description":"Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died along with four others when the helicopter crashed in a parking lot outside the club's stadium on Saturday, the soccer club said in a statement.","url":"/International/video/fans-pay-tribute-beloved-soccer-club-owner-killed-58827500","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.