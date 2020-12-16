Farm animals terrorize residents of Turkish town

More
Authorities say they captured a goat and several sheep that were reportedly harassing residents in Nevşehir, Turkey.
0:53 | 12/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Farm animals terrorize residents of Turkish town
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:53","description":"Authorities say they captured a goat and several sheep that were reportedly harassing residents in Nevşehir, Turkey.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74752122","title":"Farm animals terrorize residents of Turkish town","url":"/International/video/farm-animals-terrorize-residents-turkish-town-74752122"}