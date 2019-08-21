Firefighters rescue bull with head stuck in fence

More
Crew members used a metal cutter to help free the bull at a farm in Sardinia.
1:13 | 08/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighters rescue bull with head stuck in fence
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:13","description":"Crew members used a metal cutter to help free the bull at a farm in Sardinia. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65098623","title":"Firefighters rescue bull with head stuck in fence","url":"/International/video/firefighters-rescue-bull-head-stuck-fence-65098623"}