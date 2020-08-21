Fisherman captures sunrise from his kayak

More
A fisherman kayaking on the Noosa River in Queensland, Australia, captured the dramatic sunrise.
0:58 | 08/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fisherman captures sunrise from his kayak
It's. And. I. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"A fisherman kayaking on the Noosa River in Queensland, Australia, captured the dramatic sunrise.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72530761","title":"Fisherman captures sunrise from his kayak","url":"/International/video/fisherman-captures-sunrise-kayak-72530761"}