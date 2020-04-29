Flight from Cambodia delivers personal protective equipment to UK

More
There were 200,000 items of personal protective equipment delivered to front-line health workers in Wales.
2:01 | 04/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Flight from Cambodia delivers personal protective equipment to UK
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:01","description":"There were 200,000 items of personal protective equipment delivered to front-line health workers in Wales. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70416493","title":"Flight from Cambodia delivers personal protective equipment to UK","url":"/International/video/flight-cambodia-delivers-personal-protective-equipment-uk-70416493"}