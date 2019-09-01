Flights start taking off again at London's Heathrow Airport after drone sighting

Departures from London's Heathrow Airport, the UK's busiest hub, were briefly suspended Tuesday after a drone was sighted there, according to airport officials.
0:34 | 01/09/19

