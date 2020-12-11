Flying broomsticks sweep through Brazil traffic

More
Two men coasted down streets in Sao Paolo on a pair of broomsticks, each one attached to a motorized wheel.
0:48 | 11/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Flying broomsticks sweep through Brazil traffic
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:48","description":"Two men coasted down streets in Sao Paolo on a pair of broomsticks, each one attached to a motorized wheel.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74177261","title":"Flying broomsticks sweep through Brazil traffic","url":"/International/video/flying-broomsticks-sweep-brazil-traffic-74177261"}