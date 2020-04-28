'Fog waterfall' glides over Barcelona skyline at sunrise

Alfons Puertas Castro, a member of the Fabra Observatory team of meteorological observers in Spain, captured the footage after he noticed the clouds sweeping over the city.
0:58 | 04/28/20

Transcript for 'Fog waterfall' glides over Barcelona skyline at sunrise

