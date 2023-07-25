Former Marine injured fighting in Ukraine after release from Russian detention

ABC News’ Patrick Reevell and contributor Darrell Blocker have the latest on Trevor Reed, who was injured fighting in Ukraine after he was freed from Russian detention in a prisoner swap last year.

July 25, 2023

