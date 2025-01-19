Former National Security Council director on ceasefire deal

Former National Security Council Senior Director for Counterterrorism Javed Ali joins ABC News Live to discuss the ceasefire deal.

January 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live