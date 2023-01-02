Former Pope Benedict lying in state at St. Peter’s Basilica

ABC News’ Ines de la Cuetara reports on the atmosphere in Vatican City as former Pope Benedict XVI lies in state at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.

January 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live