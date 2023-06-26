Former Russian minister: ‘Prigozhin is Putin's Frankenstein. He created him’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with former Russian foreign minister Andrei Kozyrev about the fallout from the Wagner Group’s rebellion against the Kremlin.

June 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live