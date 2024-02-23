Former US Ambassador to Ukraine on the global impact of the Russia-Ukraine war

ABC News' Phil Lipof spoke with former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor about the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

February 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live