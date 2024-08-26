Former US soldier explains why he volunteered to fight with Ukraine

ABC News' chief foreign correspondent Ian Pannel spoke to a U.S. veteran who voluntarily helped fight in Ukraine's surprise offensive in Russia.

August 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live