Fossilized skeleton of sea dragon excavated in UK

Crews excavated the site of a fossilized skeleton of a giant ichthyosaur, or "sea dragon," discovered last year in the U.K. and called it the "paleontological discovery of a lifetime."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live