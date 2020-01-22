French president confronts Israeli guards in Jerusalem

Emmanuel Macron accused security guards at the Church of Saint Anne of violating rules that prevent them from entering what is considered to be French territory.
0:24 | 01/22/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for French president confronts Israeli guards in Jerusalem
