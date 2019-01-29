"French Spider-Man" climbs 47-story skyscraper with no safety gear

Onlookers are stunned as climber known as the "French Spider-Man" is seen scaling Manila's 47-story GT International Tower with no safety equipment.
1:30 | 01/29/19

