-
Now Playing: France terror attack
-
Now Playing: Trump criticizes France, could replace Homeland Security secretary
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: Violence erupts in France
-
Now Playing: Teen racecar driver speaks out for the 1st time since major crash
-
Now Playing: Family of American student found dead in Netherlands speaks out
-
Now Playing: Urgent hunt for culprit after hundreds of bomb threats
-
Now Playing: Suspect in deadly France attack believed to be killed
-
Now Playing: Suspect in deadly shooting in France 'neutralized' during standoff with police
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway in France for suspect in French Christmas market shooting
-
Now Playing: Theresa May survives leadership challenge, remains as prime minister
-
Now Playing: Silk lanterns, a playful panda, art in London: World in Photos, Dec. 13
-
Now Playing: 5 stories that captured the world's attention in 2018
-
Now Playing: Future of Brexit still uncertain even as May remains
-
Now Playing: Christmas market terror suspect may be in Germany: Police
-
Now Playing: Missing Canadians being held by China amid spat over tech exec's arrest
-
Now Playing: Woman swims with killer whales off coast of New Zealand
-
Now Playing: British PM Theresa May survives challenge to her leadership
-
Now Playing: Suspect sought in deadly terror attack near French market
-
Now Playing: Theresa May survives crucial no-confidence vote amid Brexit uncertainty