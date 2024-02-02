Gas explosion sparks massive fire in Nairobi, killing 3 and injuring 298

At least three people were killed and 298 others were injured late Thursday when a gas explosion sparked an inferno in Nairobi, Kenya, according to police.

February 2, 2024

