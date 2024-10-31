IDF issues further Baalbek airstrike warning in east Lebanon

For the second consecutive day, the IDF ordered residents of the city of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon to flee their homes ahead of imminent airstrikes. ABC News’ Britt Clennett reports.

October 31, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live