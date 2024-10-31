Gisele Bündchen pregnancy part of growing trend of women having babies after 40

Government data shows that births to American women over 40 have increased by 318 percent in the last 40 years. This sometimes requires donor eggs or IVF treatments, which can be costly.

October 31, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live