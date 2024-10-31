US Supreme Court allows Virginia to purge suspected non-citizens from voting rolls

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on the high court’s ruling to block an order from a federal judge that would have reinstated some 1,600 individuals to Virginia's registered voter count.

October 31, 2024

