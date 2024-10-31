Harris and Trump focus on closing message to Nevada voters

Nevada Independent reporter Gabby Birenbaum breaks down the role Nevada will play as a swing state in the 2024 election as both campaigns make their final pitches to voters in the state.

October 31, 2024

