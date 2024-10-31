North Korea ICBM was message to 'rivals': Kim Jong Un

ABC News’ Luis Martinez reports on North Korea confirming it launched an intercontinental ballistic missile that traveled for about 90 minutes before dropping in the Sea of Japan.

October 31, 2024

