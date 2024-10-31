Rapper Young Thug takes plea deal in RICO case

The rapper Young Thug has taken a plea deal in his Georgia RICO case. ABC News' legal contributor Channa Lloyd and ABC News contributor Mike Muse report.

October 31, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live