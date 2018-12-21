Transcript for Gatwick Airport reopens after drone mystery

Okay also has a need to be grateful for the fact you're not flying out of London's Gatwick airport it is still amassed there acted as mystery drowns keep flying into the air field. It is she is causing quite the scene thousands of people grounded in our team's long man has the story from London. Hello emanate from Gatwick apple you can see things are slightly back to normal and putting on the banging around my holidays of people aim. Seemed to be both arriving and departing out laughs off that. Pretty pretty wore full time full. Over a 100000. Passengers it was stuck. Unable to go anywhere because of the driving flying out of be active yesterday 760. Flights. Had to be counseled flights are getting rerouted. To Wailea apple is in the UK campus like Amsterdam and Paris. And luckily it seems. Things all back to normal but it must be some trepidation because they still haven't court the people responsible for this is so I'm been able to saves that drive. Out of the sky we've just been speaking to spokesperson for the police is that if AT scene the drive they will seek it out of the sky they haven't had the opportunity to do that they feel that since the last summit the scene was at 10 PM. Local. Last night that they feel that that's given the apple the kind of concerns they need to be able. Two to operate. And his vinyl is well I think probably is anyone's guess the moment. One of the lines inquiry is that it possibly an environmental activist it's happened in the UK that and environmentalists that State's process that different Apple's. And so that could be one thing but I think the sense of agony for the pacers they really don't know an appealing to the public to get in tots if they've got any ideas and.

