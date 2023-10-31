Gaza residents detail ‘miserable’ experience

Younes Elhallaq, 24, and Batoul Abu Ali, 22, open up about living in Gaza as Israel continues its air strikes.

October 31, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live