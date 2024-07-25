UN General Assembly president on solving the most important issues of our time

U.N. President Dennis Francis sits down with ABC News' Linsey Davis to discuss hot-button issues from climate change, to South Sudan and the ongoing Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine wars.

July 25, 2024

