Germany devastated after flooding, as scientists predict more extreme weather

More
ABC News’ Maggie Rulli reports on how climate change has impacted the deadly floods in Germany that wrecked infrastructure and livelihoods in some of the worst damage Germany has faced since WWII.
4:33 | 07/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Germany devastated after flooding, as scientists predict more extreme weather

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:33","description":"ABC News’ Maggie Rulli reports on how climate change has impacted the deadly floods in Germany that wrecked infrastructure and livelihoods in some of the worst damage Germany has faced since WWII.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78937254","title":"Germany devastated after flooding, as scientists predict more extreme weather","url":"/International/video/germany-devastated-flooding-scientists-predict-extreme-weather-78937254"}