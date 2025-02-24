Germany to move toward 'independence' from US, new leader says

ABC News’ Ines de La Cuetara and contributor Mick Mulroy discuss the emergence of Friedrich Merz's CDU party as the largest in Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, earning 28.6% of the vote.

February 24, 2025

