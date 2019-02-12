Now Playing: Trump in London for NATO summit

Now Playing: London Bridge stabbing kills 2 and injures 3

Now Playing: Green Bay Packers, a rainbow and White House Christmas trees: World in Photos, Dec 2

Now Playing: Germany’s largest gathering of Santa Clauses

Now Playing: Nearly 200 killed in Iranian protests

Now Playing: Dozens mourn victims of London Bridge terror attack

Now Playing: Baby tigers cuddle mom in Shanghai zoo

Now Playing: Little girl allegedly attacked while swimming with dolphins

Now Playing: Heroes seen wielding unconventional weapons in terror takedown

Now Playing: Hong Kong protesters rally to thank Trump for support

Now Playing: Citizens take down terrorist on London Bridge

Now Playing: Massive home explosion in Detroit

Now Playing: 14 killed during wild shootout near US-Mexico border

Now Playing: The heroes that showed bravery during the London terror attack

Now Playing: 2 killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack on London Bridge

Now Playing: Virginia Roberts Giuffre opens up about Prince Andrew in new interview with BBC

Now Playing: At least 2 people killed, 3 wounded in terror attack on London Bridge

Now Playing: 2 victims killed in London stabbing: Police commissioner

Now Playing: 3 hurt in stabbing at The Hague in the Netherlands