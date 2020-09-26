Giant rat awarded gold medal for detecting landmines

More
Magawa detected 39 landmines and 28 unexploded ones in the past seven years while mine-sniffing in Cambodia.
1:01 | 09/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Giant rat awarded gold medal for detecting landmines
I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:01","description":"Magawa detected 39 landmines and 28 unexploded ones in the past seven years while mine-sniffing in Cambodia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73263292","title":"Giant rat awarded gold medal for detecting landmines","url":"/International/video/giant-rat-awarded-gold-medal-detecting-landmines-73263292"}