Ginsburg mourned, storms, 200,000 COVID-19 deaths in US: World in Photos, Sept. 23

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:38 | 09/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ginsburg mourned, storms, 200,000 COVID-19 deaths in US: World in Photos, Sept. 23
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73199250","title":"Ginsburg mourned, storms, 200,000 COVID-19 deaths in US: World in Photos, Sept. 23","url":"/International/video/ginsburg-mourned-storms-200000-covid-19-deaths-us-73199250"}