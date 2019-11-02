Girl falls into panda enclosure

More
Security guards rescued a young girl who fell into the panda enclosure at a zoo in southwest China over the weekend.
0:32 | 02/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Girl falls into panda enclosure
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60992553,"title":"Girl falls into panda enclosure","duration":"0:32","description":"Security guards rescued a young girl who fell into the panda enclosure at a zoo in southwest China over the weekend.","url":"/International/video/girl-falls-panda-enclosure-60992553","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.