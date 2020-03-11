Little girl rescued from Turkey earthquake rubble

In the wake of a destructive earthquake off the coast of Turkey on Friday, some hope is shining through three days later.
0:32 | 11/03/20

We're back with breaking news from Turkey another incredible rescue after Friday's powerful earthquake earlier to day. I'm young girl was pulled from the rubble that shall have been trapped in a building that collapse several other people have also been safely pulled from the rubble. The seven point zero magnitude quake killed more than ninety people.

