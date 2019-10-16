Transcript for Giuliani asked Trump to extradite Turkish cleric: Sources

Former senior administration official confirms president Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani urged president come to extradite a Turkish cleric living and X file in the US. But White House officials stepped in and stop any action from ever happening. Let's go across the pond now to do it McFarland in the London bureau for reminder. Of why this is so import to Turkey's president Julia good morning. Mourning Kenneth yes the story. Plus a pets on the Washington paste on it claimed sides of the presence pest known lawyer Reid DJ Biondi. Repeatedly. Pressed the president in the White House. During that meetings and that the mass all of this in US permit permanent resident. Fenton good land he is an opposition figure he lives in Pennsylvania. I'm president John Aybar intently he blames him for orchestrating. The failed commute in 2060. Not just to bring you back this was. One night in July this was or brandy. Gritty dramatic night all of a sudden. Planes were buzzing in the capital on core soldiers started blocking. All of the bridges a over the Bosporus. On an announcement by the PM had to clad died in attempts to Avis say the government. Was under way present other on his out of the country at the time on holiday he court has pertussis to rally to the streets. And it was a violent night TV stations where raided protests as bush oxides. And that what Tynes meeting on the streets of armed crap the next morning dot army faction they failed to get any more support so it failed. But since another one has books written a massive clamp down thousands of government officials. Lou lawyer says some four mop army officials have been in jail sentence than. Now attack because at Fenton a good land is blamed by the Turkish government orchestrated rescue I don't really really wants him to get back. Back to tacky. And ones to have him stand trial for about pot. But the US has been has in to send this story. Eight windy Giuliani he denied that he was acting in the interests. All the tacky he has of course not registered as of four and lobbyist which he would have to be doing if he was representing a foreign countries and tres on US policy. But it's just it's just another sort of Ravi and just saying I'm confusing. And frankly a bit of a night math for the White House as this impeachment inquiry wrote regarding Ukraine presses ahead.

