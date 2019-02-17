Gondolas wind through Venice for carnival

More
Thousands of people lined the iconic canals of Venice to watch as hundreds of gondolas floated through the lagoon for the annual Venice Carnival Water Parade.
1:01 | 02/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gondolas wind through Venice for carnival
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61136284,"title":"Gondolas wind through Venice for carnival","duration":"1:01","description":"Thousands of people lined the iconic canals of Venice to watch as hundreds of gondolas floated through the lagoon for the annual Venice Carnival Water Parade.","url":"/International/video/gondolas-wind-venice-carnival-61136284","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.