-
Now Playing: Yosemite's 'firefall,' NYC snow, Oscar's red carpet: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: A supermoon, Washington snowstorm, Lunar New Year: World in Photos, Feb. 20
-
Now Playing: Civilians escape last ISIS-held pockets in Syria
-
Now Playing: Catholic church abuse summit underway at the Vatican
-
Now Playing: Venezuela border showdown continues as major showdown set for this weekend
-
Now Playing: Gorilla baby, snowman in Vegas and a Trump mask: World in Photos, Feb. 22
-
Now Playing: US bomber crew honored at flypast in England
-
Now Playing: Pres. Trump and Kim Jong Un impersonators arrive in Hanoi
-
Now Playing: Tension on the Venezuela border
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Breakdancing in the Olympics?
-
Now Playing: 7.5 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Ecuador
-
Now Playing: American detained in Russia speaks to reporters in court
-
Now Playing: Historic summit held at the Vatican by the pope
-
Now Playing: 'Extinct' Galapagos tortoise found after 113 years
-
Now Playing: Pope, bishops address sexual abuse crisis at summit
-
Now Playing: US gov't to place 200 tons of humanitarian aid near Venezuelan-Colombian border
-
Now Playing: Trump: US woman who joined Islamic State not allowed back
-
Now Playing: Pope Francis holds historic summit at the Vatican
-
Now Playing: Mexico seizes more than 1,300 pounds of cocaine at sea