Wildfire devastation in Greece seen from the ground and the sky

More
At least 50 are dead after twin forest fires have devastated areas near Athens.
1:27 | 07/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wildfire devastation in Greece seen from the ground and the sky

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56775511,"title":"Wildfire devastation in Greece seen from the ground and the sky","duration":"1:27","description":"At least 50 are dead after twin forest fires have devastated areas near Athens.","url":"/International/video/greece-wildfire-devastation-shown-ground-sky-56775511","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.