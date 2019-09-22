Transcript for Greek police arrest suspected 1985 TWA hijacker

Greek police made no arrests in a plane hijacking that happened back in 1985 this involved TWA flight 847 officials said the suspect was arrested. On the Greek island of maintenance and is a Lebanese citizen but they wouldn't elaborate more than that the 1985 hijacking. Led to the death of US navy diver Robert step them when the hijackers shot and killed him. They released the other 146 passengers and crew members on board the plane.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.