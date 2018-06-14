Now Playing: 'I just feel scared': Life one year after Grenfell Tower fire

Now Playing: Billboards in London ask hard questions about Grenfell tower fire

Now Playing: Grenfell Tower fire victims mourned on anniversary

Now Playing: Democrats questioning deals made during Trump-Kim summit

Now Playing: 14 Canada geese found decapitated, mutilated

Now Playing: Achilles the cat becomes official soothsayer for Russian World Cup

Now Playing: Who will win the 2018 World Cup?

Now Playing: Macedonia takes a new name to end bitter 27-year quarrel with Greece

Now Playing: Trump's military exercises pledge sparks concern

Now Playing: World reacts to historic North Korea, US summit

Now Playing: Images of the historic meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un

Now Playing: Donald Trump one-on-one with George Stephanopoulos

Now Playing: Trump insists on stopping the 'war games'

Now Playing: Trump and Kim Jong Un making history with their goals to denuclearize Korean Peninsula

Now Playing: Trump praises dictators including Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin and Rodrigo Duterte

Now Playing: Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Now Playing: ABC News Live: World reacts to Trump-Kim summit

Now Playing: Trump shows off 'The Beast' limo to Kim