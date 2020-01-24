Transcript for Greta Thunberg responds to criticism from Mnuchin

Great I wondered how it felt to be. Publicly insulted by the American presidents in the US Treasury Secretary what effect is happened. Of course and no effect. We whom we have being. Presides like that's all the time and in both coasts. If we would care about that than we wouldn't be able to do what we do. Exports are talks that. Doesn't its war trophies dot star kicker straits have you had. Yeah cause I mean we cannot care about those kinds of things. If we aren't. We have put ourselves in this spotlight and then we. We know that's as we said. People don't understand the situation. I mean this situation. Is not being treated us the crisis it is and then of course people. Will criticize us because. We are the ones who who are telling this is facing no one else is telling this. So that's why of course we will receive his kinds of things.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.