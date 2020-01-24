-
Now Playing: Greta Thunberg responds to criticism from Mnuchin
-
Now Playing: Mystery virus spreading
-
Now Playing: How a small oil store became an international dumpling sensation
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
-
Now Playing: Firefighting plane crash claims lives of 3 Americans
-
Now Playing: Myanmar must prevent genocide of Rohingya minority: UN court
-
Now Playing: Wuhan coronavirus, Jean Paul Gaultier, locusts in Africa: World in Photos, Jan. 23
-
Now Playing: Kangaroos watch helicopters fight fires in Australia
-
Now Playing: ‘Doomsday Clock’ 20 seconds closer to midnight
-
Now Playing: Powerful storm wrecks boats
-
Now Playing: Health officials confirm first case of coronavirus in Hong Kong
-
Now Playing: Authorities race to stop spread of coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Duchess Kate discusses her struggles as a young mother
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
-
Now Playing: UN accuses Saudi Arabia of Amazon CEO phone hack
-
Now Playing: Dazzling lantern shows illuminate night sky in Lunar New Year celebrations
-
Now Playing: Chinese city of 11 million on lockdown amid deadly virus
-
Now Playing: 3 Americans killed in water tanker crash fighting Australia fires
-
Now Playing: Desperate search for Arizona woman who vanished in Belize
-
Now Playing: Saudi foreign minister dismisses Bezo hacking allegations