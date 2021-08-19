Transcript for Haiti in crisis as tropical storms follow deadly earthquake

How could this happen again many were incredulous over the weekend when we got those notifications about yet another Powell for earthquake in Haiti. Our team race right away to the island and reports in now with a devastating conditions they found are back up and files this report. She disability her family dog true grieves this week. One for her eighteen year old daughter rose none and the other for for one year old grandchild. Both were killed in Haiti's earthquake Saturday that grief in that cemetery in broken tunes. Until season. Like so many here. She couldn't afford coffins. She took us down the road trip accounts clutching a surviving daughters are now. She led me down that slope. Her house. Flattened. And she described having to crawl won her belly full family members out of the rubble including the links this body and her daughter. With a magnitude of seven point two this earthquake even more powerful than that cataclysmic earthquake of 2010 yeah. This time ripping through many rural areas in Haiti southwestern peninsula like where Lucille lives in the town of Marshall and the damage here unimaginable. The earthquake she ringing off sides of mountains call Verizon tens of thousands of homes and killing around 2000 people. Which roads impassable some of the dead pets be ridden out of villages on the backs of motorbikes. The earthquake toward this voodoo temple right off the mountain now these firefighters have been working here for two days now they believe there are more bodies in the rubble. And this goes on for house. After house. Hospitals guided by the quake are filled with patients many of them intense or hallways. The Coast Guard men of backing over a hundred patients but even today those injured in the quake continue arriving at the hearts and thanks for your neck hurt. This is one of the patients who continues to trickle in to hospitals like this survivors of the earthquake hits it double pelvic fracture. Who have been suffering for days without medical care and tonight like Luciano hundreds of thousands remain homeless. I just 36 hours after tropical storm grace plowed through here he's quake victims getting soaked as they waited for care and hospital. Hundreds of others hunkering down in the soccer field amid downpours bringing up to fifteen inches of rain. I probably am ma'am it's not good here by the coast. My home was destroyed. I have nothing. Nothing to used to sleep look there's a lot of children here I really have nothing. But many chose to ride it out closer to their own livable homes. Sarah and her extended family had been staying outside and do this leak he talked. Held up by a stick and that's all they have right now I don't it's costing. Well. Who. And I ask them why they were smiling. They answered because there a line. The storm turning creeks into rivers of mud. Home with the region. The following morning we went back to check on Sarah and her family that this is what's left of the TARP that they were under earlier obviously. Duck down the winds from that storm rattling the bus all night long making it impossible to sleep they tell us they have no clothes other than what they're wearing. Everything else is what from the storms and many here are already feeling forgotten. Haiti's been in the admits the political crisis after the assassination of presidential minimal wiest last month. The investigation of the hit on him ongoing and of course all of this on top of the pandemic. It generations of poverty that have made this one of the poorest places on earth. Seeking seeing doctors interim prime minister Claude Joseph declared a state of emergency for the entire month. And in many places finally gangs are preventing much needed aid pike blocking roads and attacking relief convoys. And some of the aid being doled out unleashing chaos. All of but it won't stick home to him because it didn't need is great. We need people to come to hit we need I'm Mary Tim Sweeney petted him. UNICEF estimates it'll need at least fifteen million dollars to respond to just the most urgent needs. The US has sent an amphibious warship to assist in relief efforts. But for many Haitians living in rural areas like Lucy getting any and has been impossible. For checking in on the C it's obvious he's still raining pretty hard. Right after that storm. Lucio and her family have been sleeping on the porch of a neighbor's house only had to shield them from that storm was soaked blanket. I have nobody but god. Even if he did have a friend everyone else in the same situation so they have to help themselves first before they helped me. BC issued a some of the old photos in her album of roast them. Never dreaming that the album of memories would be all that she had left before we left I asked her if she could ever recover. She replied. I will never stop crying. That's gotten ABC news' Katie. I will never stop crying some powerful storytelling Eric thanks to match up and.

